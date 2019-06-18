ST. LOUIS (AP) - Some black activists say there’s an unfair racial component to criticism of St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner over her hiring of a man who led the investigation of former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens and who now faces perjury charges.

About a dozen black activists gathered Tuesday outside of a downtown courthouse to defend Gardner and the investigator, William Tisaby, who are both black.

Tisaby faces six counts of perjury and one count of tampering with evidence stemming from his work investigating allegations of wrongdoing that contributed to the Republican Greitens resigning from office. Among the activists was Tisaby’s attorney, Jermaine Wooten, who says Tisaby is “100 percent innocent.”

Gardner, a Democrat, was elected in 2016. She has been at odds with St. Louis’ law enforcement establishment ever since.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.