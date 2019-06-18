Adam Schiff warned special counsel Robert Mueller that “time is running out” for him to testify in front of Congress about his probe of Russian interference in the 2016 election — and whether anyone on President Trump’s tean conspired in that effort.

“I think time is running out. The best way to get a witness to testify is to get them to testify voluntarily and particularly I think with someone like Bob Mueller, appealing to his patriotism, and his sense of duty is the right way to go, but at the end of the day, he has to testify,” the California Democrat said on CNN’s “New Day.”

When asked if August was too late for his testimony, Mr. Schiff agreed. “We’re reaching a point where if we can’t reach an agreement, and I hope we will, then we’ll have to use a subpoena.”

Mr. Schiff also addressed the looming impeachment question hanging over House Democrats in the midst of the Trump administration stonewalling their investigations.

While he said supporting the impeachment of Mr. Trump is an “individual” decision, he added it won’t address the lack of information being provided by the executive branch.

“People do need to be aware that there’s a perception that if we announce an impeachment inquiry tomorrow that things change dramatically. That suddenly witnesses like (former White House counsel) Don McGahn who have been resisting coming in are going to show up and say ‘okay where do I testify?’ The Justice Department is going to open its files. None of that is going to happen.”

“We are still going to have to go to court, if anything, the administration will dig in deeper because we’ve not gone to DEFCON 5,” he said, “Whether we get to critical mass? I don’t know, we’re going to have to see.”

Mr. Mueller’s two-year probe found no evidence of conspiracy between any member of Mr. Trump’s team and Russia. He declined make make a determination if Mr. Trump attempted to obstruct the investigation.

