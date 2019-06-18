ANALYSIS/OPINION:

We enjoy no small measure of freedom and liberty here in the United States of America.

We need to act like it and stop whining.

The haters are on the prowl, complaining that the Trump administration hasn’t briefed them on the July 4 celebration along the National Mall and environs.

Three groups of haters are at play: One is the people who resist change in any format. Another is members and supporters of the Democratic Party, of which Donald Trump is a former member. The other group includes latchkey folk, the people who make money, such as social media “influencers” who blog and YouTube us into following their life lessons.

Think about that. Former “latchkey kids,” now well into adulthood, believe in unicorns and purple dinosaurs, and expect rainbows to shine brightly after every rainstorm.

Beware the haters. America’s birthday celebration on July 4 is not a celebration of President Trump, and it is not a celebration of Washington, D.C.

It is a celebration of this country declaring its independence from the British throne.

See, it’s OK to marvel from afar at modern-day Britain, with its royal weddings and decedents breathing new life into their lineage.

But we mustn’t forget what our ancestors endured so this nation could be born.

We’ve come a long way since the republican experiment in 1775 and ‘76, baby, and that mighty struggle affords us what measures of freedom and liberty we enjoy today here in America.

If you want redress the White House, the Congress or the U.S. Supreme Court, you merely fill out a form to petition those responsible for providing your safety.

When you had gripes about South Africa’s apartheid practices, you petitioned those responsible for providing your safety.

If you had a gripe about pro-choice and pro-life practices, traditional and same-sex marriage, religious and atheistic practices, you petitioned those responsible for providing your safety.

Whether you hate fascists or nationalists, you petition those responsible for providing your safety.

And when you want to go against the American grain along the National Mall when it hosts presidential inaugurations and the national celebration that is Independence Day, you petition those responsible for providing safety to all.

Why the heck do you think people around the globe are trying by hook, crook and invitation to become “Americans” or “American-like?”

So many of them don’t know the details of America’s history, and our schools are no longer required to teach key markers. Yet the promise of America in 1775-76 positions us to celebrate another birthday, one that includes Donald Trump.

So, don’t hate that President Trump tweeted on Feb. 24: ” HOLD THE DATE! We will be having one of the biggest gatherings in the history of Washington, D.C., on July 4th. It will be called “A Salute To America” and will be held at the Lincoln Memorial. Major fireworks display, entertainment and an address by your favorite President, me!

America’s birthday is always a reason to celebrate, even if the script is changed this year.

As President John Adams, a signer of the Declaration of Independence who died July 4, 1826, the same day as his successor, Thomas Jefferson died, said: “The date will be the most memorable epoch in the history of America. I am apt to believe that it will be celebrated by succeeding generations as the great anniversary festival. It ought to be commemorated as the day of deliverance, by solemn acts of devotion to God Almighty. It ought to be solemnized with pomp and parade, with shows, games, sports, guns, bells, bonfires, and illuminations, from one end of this continent to the other, from this time forward forever more.”

Change can be a positive thing.

Let’s get America’s party started.

⦁ Deborah Simmons can be contacted at [email protected]

