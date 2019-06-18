Sen. Amy Klobuchar on Tuesday outlined a comprehensive agenda for her first 100 days in office if elected president that entails acting unilaterally to roll back various Trump administration policies as well as pushing legislation in various areas like immigration, gun control, and health care.



“Of course you start introducing the big bills, but think about all the things you can do immediately, including stopping sending the mean tweets, that will set a different tone,” the Minnesota Democrat said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”



Ms. Klobuchar plans to re-enter the United States into the Paris climate accords, and her campaign said she can use existing Food and Drug Administration authority to grant waivers and allow people to import prescription drugs for personal use from countries like Canada, for example.



Her campaign said her first international trips as president will be to Canada and Europe “to begin restoring trust with our most important allies.”



“We’ve had a president that somehow pissed off the entire country of Canada - that isn’t easy to do,” she said.



Ms. Klobuchar plans to roll back a number of executive actions taken by President Trump, and would act unilaterally to boost labor rights for federal employees and restore the goals of the Clean Power Plan, among other priorities.



Some of her agenda items will require congressional action.



Her campaign says she plans to “jump-start” negotiations on comprehensive immigration reform, and in the meantime protect people in the in country under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), Temporary Protected Status (TPS), and Deferred Enforcement Departure programs.



She would also direct the federal government to study gun violence as a public health issue, and push Congress to pass more comprehensive gun controls.



Her campaign also said she would propose legislation “to get us to universal health care” that would entail a public option that would expand Medicare or Medicaid.



She would also direct the Department of Commerce to remove a question about citizenship that was added to the 2020 Census, though there is a long way to go before the next decennial Census in 2030.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.