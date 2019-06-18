TECUMSEH, Neb. (AP) - Another former guard has been given probation for smuggling synthetic marijuana to an inmate at a southeast Nebraska prison.

Johnson County District Court records say 33-year-old Ryan Tokar, of Lincoln, was given two years of probation at his sentencing Monday in Tecumseh. He’d pleaded no contest to attempted delivery of a controlled substance. Prosecutors lowered the charge in return. He must also serve 100 hours of community service.

Authorities say Tokar and another guard, Richard Fries, of Lincoln, were charged after Tokar took K2 into the Tecumseh prison in October 2017 but couldn’t deliver it because he no longer had access to the inmate customer’s housing unit. A court document says Fries and Tokar discussed the situation and later Fries, who had the necessary access, took the K2 and left it for the inmate in a trash can in the inmate’s unit.

Fries has been sentenced to five years of probation.

