WASHINGTON — Hundreds of anti-Trump protesters clapped and took photos when a 20-foot blimp of a snarling Trump baby in a diaper was inflated near the Orlando, Florida, arena where President Donald Trump was set to formally launch his reelection campaign

It wasn’t the only helium-filled balloon outside Tuesday’s rally. Lane Blackwell, who owns a clothing and swimwear store in Orlando, had manufactured 200 small balloons with Trump in a diaper.

At least twice, groups of men wearing black Proud Boy T-shirts tried to enter the street where the anti-Trump protest was being held. They were stopped by groups of police officers and deputies.

Shaun Noble says his mother was at the Trump rally while he was at the anti-Trump protest.

He says, “It’s really caused a divide in our relationship.” But he says it’s his right to believe what he wants and his mother’s right to believe what she wants.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.