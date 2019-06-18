WASHINGTON (AP) - Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort has been transferred to a correctional facility in New York but will remain in federal custody while he faces state fraud charges.

That’s according to a senior Justice Department official who spoke Tuesday to The Associated Press. The official couldn’t discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Manafort is awaiting arraignment on state charges and had been expected to be held in New York City’s notorious Rikers Island jail.

The official says Manafort’s lawyers raised concerns about his health and safety if he was transferred to Rikers Island. They proposed he remain in federal custody and made available to state officials when needed.

The official says the Justice Department decided to “err on the side of caution” and granted the request.

