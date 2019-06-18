Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden outlined fundraising figures for his presidential campaign that suggest he’s already secured about $20 million in contributions, which would be more than any other Democratic presidential contender brought in from donors in the entire first quarter of 2019.

At a fundraising event in New York on Monday, Mr. Biden said his campaign has seen 360,000 donors, with an average contribution of $55. That translates to $19.8 million.

Mr. Biden’s supporters have “allowed me to be able to compete in a way that I’ve never been able to before,” he said, according to a pool report of the event. “We’ve raised a great deal of money.”

Mr. Biden entered the race in late April, which is well into the second quarter period for fundraising. His campaign had previously announced he raised $6.3 million in the 24 hours after he announced his White House bid.

Sen. Bernard Sanders led the 2020 Democratic field in fundraising in the first quarter, bringing in approximately $18.2 million from more than 500,000 donors since he entered the race in February.

The campaigns are now approaching the close of the second fundraising quarter at the end of June, and candidates are scrambling to make sure they post solid numbers.

