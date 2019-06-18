New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said he supports illegal immigrants being able to get driver’s licenses, amid a newly-enacted law in New York state allowing them to do so.

“I believe in driver’s licenses for all,” Mr. de Blasio, a 2020 presidential candidate, said in a video he shared on social media Monday, after posting it last week as well. “I believe that all New Yorkers, regardless of documentation status, need to be able to get a license the right way.”

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a measure allowing illegal immigrants in the state to get driver’s licenses into law Monday evening, after the state Senate passed it earlier in the day. It will take effect in 180 days.

During the 2008 presidential primary campaign, Hillary Clinton was dinged for taking a vague position in a debate on whether she supported a similar effort by then-Gov. Eliot Spitzer, before she ultimately said she supported Mr. Spitzer’s decision to drop the plan.

During the 2016 race for the Democrats’ presidential nomination, Mrs. Clinton flipped and said she supported driver’s licenses for illegal immigrants, though Sen. Bernard Sanders, then her top rival, made sure to note her past position on the issue.

