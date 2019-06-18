BOSTON (AP) - Boston police are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a late night shooting that left two men dead.

Officers responded to the city’s Jamaica Plain neighborhood at about 10 p.m. Monday for reports of gunfire.

They found one victim outside, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim was found nearby, and taken to the hospital, where he died.

The victims were described as being in their late 20s or early 30s, but no names have been released.

There have been no arrests.

Boston Police Commissioner William Gross said such crimes “shouldn’t be tolerated.”

The deaths bring the number of homicides in the city this year to 20.

