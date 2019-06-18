After failing to qualify for the Democratic National Committee’s first presidential debate next week, Montana Gov. Steve Bullock plans to be in Iowa and New Hampshire as candidates prepare to take the stage, while Rep. Seth Moulton plans to head to Miami, the site of the debate.

Mr. Bullock’s presidential campaign said Tuesday that he plans to participate in a televised town hall in Iowa on Wed., June 26 and a televised town hall in New Hampshire on Thurs., June 27. Both appearances are supposed to air ahead of the debates.

“I’m excited to be on the ground in Iowa and New Hampshire next week, talking directly to voters about the issues that matter most to them,” Mr. Bullock said.

The DNC announced last week the 20 candidates who qualified for the opening debates, which which be held over two nights on June 26 and June 27 in Miami, Fla.

Candidates had to secure at least 65,000 contributions, including 200 from 20 states, or register at least 1 percent support in three polls to qualify.

For his part Mr. Moulton said he’s not going to cry over “spilled milk,” but plans to be in Miami next week.

“We’re going to do some press around it to share my story,” the Massachusetts Democrat and combat veteran told Fox News. “What we found is that the more people I get in front of, the more my experience with service and my approach to this race has resonated with the American people. So it’s a simple fact that there’s going to be a lot of people there from the media who’ve asked to speak to me.”

Also missing the cut were Miramar, Fla. Mayor Wayne Messam and former Alaska Sen. Mike Gravel.

Mr. Messam told the South Florida Sun Sentinel he’ll be in Miami on the first night of the debate for an interview on one of NBC’s platforms, but that he didn’t know what he would be doing on the second day.

Mr. Gravel’s campaign said he still plans to qualify for the next debate in July.

