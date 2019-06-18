President Trump didn’t waste much breath Tuesday night on the individual shortcomings of the two dozen Democratic candidates vying for their party’s presidential nomination, instead attacking the entire field of contenders as spineless on immigration.

Mr. Trump did jab “Sleepy Joe” Biden, the former vice president, for letting China take advantage of the U.S. on trade. He criticized “Crazy Bernie Sanders’ socialist takeover” of health care, with his Medicare-for-all proposal.

But beyond those two leading candidates, Mr. Trump simply lumped Democrats together as dangerous, “depraved” and extremist — especially when it comes to their positions on border security.

He slammed the entire field of Democratic presidential candidates for failing to stand up for the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, which some lawmakers have called for abolishing.

“In the ultimate act of moral cowardice, not one Democratic candidate for president, not a single one, has stood up to defend the incredible, men and women of ICE and Border Patrol,” the president said. ” They don’t have the character, the virtue, the spine to do it. We have to thank them — what a job they do.”

