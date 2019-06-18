President Trump kicked off his 2020 presidential campaign on Tuesday by returning to the same issue he began with as he descended the golden escalator at Trump Tower in New York four years ago: the threat from immigration.

The president this week issued a vague promise that ICE will begin deporting “millions of illegal aliens” next week, sending Democrats running to television cameras to denounce him and leaving experts scratching their heads over what he’s talking about.

Mr. Trump, speaking to reporters at the White House before jetting off to Florida for his campaign rally Tuesday, insisted Department of Homeland Security officials are aware of his plans — “they know, they know,” he said — though he declined to reveal more.

“You’re going to find out,” he vowed.

His threats sparked traumatic flashbacks for his opponents, who watched him wield immigration in the 2016 election, taking the most pro-enforcement stance of any candidate in modern political history en route to a stunning victory.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the president’s deportation promise was “utter malice and bigotry, designed solely to inject fear in our communities.”

She and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer said the threats reminded them of the administration’s now-defunct zero-tolerance border policy, which led to thousands of children being separated from their parents as the adults ended up in the criminal justice system facing prosecution.

Mr. Schumer said he doubts Mr. Trump even meant what he was saying.

“One day he says one thing, he says the next, and it makes the crisis worse, not better. He’s not solving it, he’s making it worse,” the New York Democrat said.

He also questioned the political wisdom of Mr. Trump’s move, saying the president tried to gin up fears of border chaos ahead of the 2018 election only to see his party surrender control of the House.

“He created a big border crisis before the November ‘18 elections. It didn’t do much good,” Mr. Schumer said.

The issue, however, looks significantly different today than it did eight months ago in the heat of the last congressional campaign.

The number of illegal immigrants caught by Border Patrol agents has soared, from about 50,000 in October to more than 130,000 last month.

Democrats who refused to use the word “crisis” now embrace it — though they disagree on the solutions.

And while Mr. Trump still talks about his border wall plans, the battleground now is over money and policy changes, and the president has gained some unlikely allies.

The New York Times has endorsed Mr. Trump’s request for an emergency infusion of cash to help care for the children and families at the border, leaving Democrats on the defensive.

Mrs. Pelosi and Mr. Schumer have said they can agree to some of the president’s $4.5 billion request, though they have been shy about getting into specifics publicly.

Their left flank, though, is warning them against embracing too much of Mr. Trump’s request, fearful of finding areas of agreement with a man they loathe.

On Tuesday, immigrant-rights activists called for resistance to Mr. Trump’s new deportation threat.

“Our community will not coward [sic] and allow him to terrorize and raid our neighborhoods,” said Angelica Salas, executive director of the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights, which begged state and local police to refuse to cooperate in any new deportations by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The American Civil Liberties Union issued warnings to illegal immigrants telling them to exercise their right to remain silent and to refuse to open the door to ICE officers who don’t have a judicial warrant.

The vehement opposition came even though it’s not clear what Mr. Trump has in mind.

ICE has never deported more than 500,000 people in a year, much less the “millions” the president envisions, and Republicans on Capitol Hill were miffed by the president’s promises.

“I don’t know any more than I’ve read,” said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Should Mr. Trump choose to make immigration a signature issue again in 2020, he’ll have to alter his rhetoric.

His vow that Mexico would pay for his border wall has fallen by the wayside — and his vision now looks substantially different than the 2,000-mile concrete wall that grew higher each time Mexican officials squealed.

Those vows came as he declared Mexican migrants “rapists” and said they were bringing crime and drugs to the U.S.

Now, however, Mr. Trump praises Mexican leaders, after he recently secured a deal in which Mexico agreed to step up its own border security and to hold onto tens of thousands of migrants while their immigration cases are proceeding in the U.S.

The Associated Press reported this week that Mexican officials said their southern border, which had been running at more than 4,000 migrants crossing a day, was down to 2,600.

“Mexico has been doing a very good job the last four days. They haven’t done that in 25 years,” Mr. Trump said.

He even praised Guatemala, a country he had been harshly critical of in previous months.

Instead, his ire is aimed at congressional Democrats, who he says are more uncooperative than Mexico.

“The Democrats should get together and solve the asylum problem, which is very easy to solve. And they should solve the loophole problem, also very easy to solve,” he said.

