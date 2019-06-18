President Trump said Tuesday afternoon that he stands by his promise to step up deportations next week, and dismissed reports that Homeland Security officials had no idea what he was talking about.

“They know. They know. And they’re going to start next week,” the president told reporters before traveling to Florida to kick off his 2020 reelection campaign.

Mr. Trump threw the immigration debate for another look Monday night when he teased the looming deportations of “millions of illegal aliens.”

Activists vowed to resist and warned illegal immigrants of their rights.

Republicans on Capitol Hill said they didn’t know what Mr. Trump was talking about, and Democrats said what Mr. Trump had in mind is impossible.

Several news outlets reported that even Homeland Security officials professed to be unaware of any impending action.

