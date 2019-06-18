A military prosecutor says a decorated Navy SEAL bragged about killing a teenage Islamic State prisoner in Iraq.

During opening statements in a court-martial Tuesday, Lt. Brian John showed jurors a photo of the dead, bandaged militant.

John says Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher texted friends the photo along with a note that said he “got him” with his hunting knife.

A defense lawyer told the seven-man jury that Gallagher treated the captive’s wounds and never killed him.

Attorney Tim Parlatore says the case is built on lies by junior SEALs who hated Gallagher. He says there’s no body, autopsy or forensic evidence to prove there was a killing.

Gallagher has pleaded not guilty to murder and attempted murder.

The politically charged case against Gallagher is expected to last two to three weeks.

