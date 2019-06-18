A Canadian man on Tuesday was sentenced to 26 years in a U.S. federal prison for providing money to a group of jihadists who killed five U.S. soldiers during 2009 suicide attack in Iraq.

Faruq Khalil Muhammad ‘Isa received the maximum sentence from a federal judge in Brooklyn for his role in the attack. He pleaded guilty to terrorism charges last month for admitting to wiring a middleman in the plot $700 to smuggle the jihadists into Iraq.

Two Iraqi policeman also died in the explosion.

“Today’s sentence brings some measure of earthly justice an individual involved in the deaths of five service members, but it cannot being to compensate for the evil he contributed to or alleviate the pain of those families whose lives he changed forever,” said Assistant Attorney General John C. Demers.

Muhammad ‘Isa was a member of the terrorist network that conducted multiple suicide bombings in Iraq, including the 2009 attack in which jihadists drove a truck laden with explosives to the gate of a military base. The attack left a 60-foot crater in the ground.

Arrested in 2011, Muhammad ‘Isa fought extradition to the United States. He ultimately lost the case in 2015, when Canada’s Supreme Court refused to hear it.

