President Trump is winning accolades and vows of loyalty from a major pro-life group, which says he has gone further to help unborn children and their mothers than any president before him.

“His bold leadership has truly saved countless lives, President Trump has beyond delivered on his promises to the pro-life voters who propelled him to victory in 2016,” says Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of Susan B. Anthony List, a nonprofit grassroots network of some 800,000 pro-life Americans.

“The stakes of this election could not be higher as Democratic contenders line up to pander to the radical abortion lobby and declare war on even the most popular, modest pro-life policies, like the Hyde Amendment,” Mrs. Dannenfelser continues.

The organization is efficient and effective, reaching 4.6 million voters in the last three election cycles, she notes — often through personal door-to-door contacts.

“This cycle Susan B. Anthony List will spend $41 million expanding to priority states, working closely with local allies on the most ambitious pro-life legislative agenda yet to aggressively challenge, erode, and finally, overturn Roe v. Wade. Our team will be working hard through Election Day to educate millions of voters, expose the extremism of Trump’s opponents, elect pro-life leaders to Congress and in the states, and win a second term for the most pro-life president in history,” vows Mrs. Dannenfelser.

A profile of talk radio kingpin Michael Savage in The New York Times titled “Conservative radio host has doubts about Trump. His audience doesn’t want to hear it” made the Drudge Report on Tuesday.

It is of note that this pivotal statement from Mr. Savage did not appear until in the 17th paragraph.

“He insists ‘I’m no Benedict Arnold,’ and will still vote for Mr. Trump in 2020 despite his misgivings because there is no Democratic candidate he could imagine supporting,” The Times said.

Millennials now constitute a larger consumer and voter demographic than baby boomers. But a certain millennial mythology appears to be fading.

“Targeting Millennial consumers might not be such a hot idea after all. A growing body of evidence shows why Gen Y consumers aren’t ideal: because many of them are broke,” writes Robert Klara, senior editor of Ad Age.

He cites a new study from the Deloitte Center for Consumer Insight that found the average net worth of consumers under 35 has dropped by 35% in recent years. He also noted “a number of rosy generalizations” that originated in the Obama-era White House.

“Millennial consumers, for all their size and savvy, haven’t exactly been the boon that many brands expected them to be. That’s not to say that millennials aren’t all those compelling things that innumerable articles and reports have brimmed about: digitally native, mobile oriented, media savvy, politically progressive, ethnically diverse, well-educated and culturally savvy. Millennials are, indeed, all of these,” says Mr. Klara.

“But a troublesome detail has been persistently overlooked over the last decade of wooing this crowd: Millennials — many of them, anyway — are strapped for cash.”

And the “big elephant” in the room: the generation owes $1.53 trillion in student loan debt.

The Republican Jewish Coalition is among many groups citing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez after she said the U.S. has established “concentration camps” for immigrants on the southern border and that this population is “being brutalized with dehumanizing conditions and dying. The New York Democrat made these observations in a tweet and an Instagram video.

“Six million Jews were killed in the Holocaust. It is disgraceful for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to compare our nation’s immigration policies to the horrors carried out by the Nazis. We would hope that Rep. Ocasio-Cortez knows better, but sadly she does not,” the GOP organization said in a statement.

“It’s disgusting to compare concentration camps to what the men and women are doing here protecting our country,” Art Del Cueto, vice president of the National Border Patrol Council, told Fox News.

“Please do us all a favor and spend just a few minutes learning some actual history. 6 million Jews were exterminated in the Holocaust. You demean their memory and disgrace yourself with comments like this,” tweeted Rep. Lynn Cheney, Wyoming Republican.

“Beyond AOC’s statement being demonstrably false, her claim is all the more egregious because she and the socialist Democrats have repeatedly refused to address the ongoing crisis along our southern border. But her comments did reinforce the socialist Democrats’ habit of downplaying the Holocaust which is on brand with the rampant anti-Semitism problem within their caucus,” the National Republican Congressional Committee said in a statement.

“For the shrieking Republicans who don’t know the difference: concentration camps are not the same as death camps. Concentration camps are considered by experts as ‘the mass detention of civilians without trial. And that’s exactly what this administration is doing,’” Ms. Ocasio-Cortez said in a counter tweet.

The competition simply can’t stop Fox News, now marking its 23rd consecutive week as the most watched network in the cable realm throughout the day, according to Nielsen Media Research. In prime time, Fox News drew 2.3 million viewers, compared to 1.5 million for MSNBC and 744,000 for CNN. Fox News has remained the top cable news network for more than 17 consecutive years.

Sean Hannity still enjoys the highest ratings of all. The “Hannity” broadcast on Monday was the top telecast across all cable offerings for the week, with 3.2 million total viewers. Mr. Hannity will interview President Trump Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, presentations of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” and “The Ingraham Angle” notably made up nine of the top 10 cable telecasts overall in total viewers.

• 61% of the global population say people “should be able to take refuge in other countries” to escape war and persecution.

• 54% say most people who want to get in their country as a refugee “really aren’t refugees” and instead are there for economic reasons and benefits.

• 47% say refugees who come to their country “will not successfully integrate into their new society.”

• 40% say their nation should close its borders entirely and their nation “can’t accept any at this time.”

• 25% say people should not be able to take refuge in other countries.

Source: An IPSOS international sample of 18,027 adults in 26 countries conducted April 19-May 3, and released Monday.

