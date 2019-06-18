Rep. Eliot Engel has drawn a challenger from his left in the 2020 primary election in New York’s Bronx-based 16th Congressional District.

Jamaal Bowman, a middle school principal, launched his bid and immediately won the support of Justice Democrats, the liberal group that helped fuel Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s rise.

“We need a new vision for American - a vision where everyone is included,” Mr. Bowman, 43, said in his launch video.

Mr. Bowman, who is black, said he backs free public college, Medicare-for-all, overhauling the criminal justice system, universal child care and the Green New Deal.

He said Mr. Engel has made some poor decisions over his long career in Congress, highlighting his votes for “an unjust war in Iraq,” deregulating Wall Street, privatizing schools, and building more prisons through the 1994 Crime Bill.

“While the very few at the top continue to build their wealth and power, the majority of us continue to struggle,” he said.

Alexandra Rojas, executive director of Justice Democrats, praised Mr. Bowman as someone “who has built a public school from the ground up and served his community and students for many year.”

“Our grassroots movement shocked the country last year with AOC’s upset victory and we are prepared to do it again in New York’s 16th District,” Ms. Rojas said. “It’s time to usher in a new generation of progressive leadership into the Democratic Party.”

