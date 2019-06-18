Comedian Jon Stewart hit back at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Monday after the Kentucky Republican said he didn’t know why Mr. Stewart was so “bent out of shape” when addressing Congress about the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund.

Mr. Stewart said on “Fox News Sunday” that the 9/11 first responders from the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks have “never been dealt with compassionately by Senator McConnell.”

“He has always held out until the very last minute, and only then, under intense lobbying and public shaming, has he even deigned to move on it,” he said.

Mr. McConnell said they would “take care” of the fund, but added congress members are busy.

“That frequently happens because members have a lot of things going on at the same time. It sounds to me like he is looking for some way to take offense,” he said.

Mr. Stewart responded to Mr. McConnell’s comments on CBS’s “The Late Show” Monday night, where he apologized for not realizing Congress was busy.

“I’m so sorry. I didn’t mean to interrupt them with their jobs! Honestly, Mitch McConnell, you really want to go with the ‘we get to it when we get to it’ argument for the heroes of 9/11,’” Mr. Stewart said.

“You love the 9/11 community when they serve your political purposes, but when they’re in urgent need, you slow-walk, you dither, you used it as a political pawn to get other things you want, and you don’t get the job done completely, and your answer to that charge is, ‘Yeah, duh, we’re Congress. That’s how we do.’” he said.

He listed how the bill has gotten bipartisan support and said the victims of 9/11 are hoping that “when it finally gets to the great Mitch McConnell’s desk, you won’t jack us around like you’ve done in the past.”

“You could pass this thing as a standalone bill tomorrow,” Mr. Stewart said, “If you’re busy, I get it. Just understand, the next time we have a war or you’re being robbed or your house is on fire and you make that desperate call for help, don’t get ‘bent out of shape’ if they show up at the last minute with fewer people than you thought were gonna pay attention and don’t actually put it out.”

“Just sort of leave it there smoldering for another five years, ‘cause that’s how shit’s done around here, mister. I’m sure they’ll put it out for good when they feel like getting around to it. No offense.” he said.

