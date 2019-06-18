President Trump will be changing his campaign slogan, if the massive crowd at his reelection campaign kickoff has anything to say about it.

As he often does at rallies, Mr. Trump asked supporters in Orlando, Florida, Tuesday night whether they prefer his 2016 slogan “Make America Great Again,” or changing it in 2020 to “Keep America Great.”

The MAGA slogan got loud cheers, and Mr. Trump called the trademark “the greatest of all time.”

But the crowd’s reaction for “Keep America Great” was deafening, sustained and noticeably louder.

“My eardrums will never be the same,” the president joked, holding his hands over his ears on stage. “I’m sorry, MAGA country, but that wasn’t too close.”

