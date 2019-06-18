The top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee has formally started the process for the Senate to block the Trump administration from closing on $8 billion in weapons deals with Gulf Arab powers — deals that would include the sale of precision-guided munitions to Saudi Arabia.

Speaking on the floor Tuesday morning, Sen. Robert Menendez requested that a resolution to reject the precision-guided munitions sale be considered by the full Senate.

“I don’t think transfer of those sensitive technologies and the creation of its components is something that is in the national interest both economically or in terms of our security,” the New Jersey Democrat said.

The resolution is just one of 22 being filed by a bipartisan group of senators, including Lindsey Graham, South Carolina Republican, and Jack Reed, Rhode Island Democrat and the ranking member on the Senate Armed Services Committee, that aims to block a wider slate of proposed sales worth $8 billion.

In addition to Saudi Arabia, the lawmakers have also taken issue with proposed sales to the United Arab Emirates.

The moves on Capitol Hill come in response to the Trump administration’s decision last month to skip a congressional review process for the proposed sales by invoking a national security waiver in the Arms Export Control Act. The waiver, which cited an “emergency” as the justification for pushing the sales through without review, ignited fury among lawmakers on both sides of the aisle who argued such deals require congressional approval.

“The suggesting that this is an emergency, I think, was shown to be totally hollow,” Mr. Menendez said on the Senate floor Tuesday.

The developments come against a backdrop of widening tension between the U.S. and Iran, following attacks on two oil tankers near the Strait of Hormuz last week that Washington claims were carried out by Iranian troops. On Monday night, the Pentagon announced the deployment of an additional 1,000 U.S. troops to the Persian Gulf.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo last month cited threats from Iran to American interests as reason for the proposed sales to Gulf Arab powers, several of whom — including Saudi Arabia — view Iran as an arch rival.

Mr. Menendez rejected that sentiment Tuesday, saying the weapons involved in the proposed sales will not counter threats from Iran.

“This is about this institution standing up for its Congressional prerogatives, to ensure that regardless of who is the president in the White House, that arms sales are subject to review of the Congress,” Mr. Menendez said. “The date we give that up, the date we go down a dangerous path. So this is the beginning of a process.”

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.