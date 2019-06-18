The mayor of Oakland said Tuesday that President Trump had managed to outdo her in the field of tipping off illegal immigrants.

Mayor Libby Schaaf was reacting to Mr. Trump’s announcement on Twitter that “next week ICE will begin the process of removing the millions of illegal aliens.”

Ms. Schaaf was criticized last year by Mr. Trump and immigration-enforcement officials last year for warning Oakland that federal searches for illegal immigrants were coming.

The Oakland mayor told reporters Tuesday that Mr. Trump had gone her one better.

“I find it a bit ironic that a president who was so critical of my informing my community about the potential of a raid has himself now warned the entire nation,” she said.

Ms. Schaff, who leads a sanctuary city for illegal immigrants, reiterated Tuesday that her government would not cooperate with any roundup effort.

“This idea of mass rounding up people is what violates civil rights,” she said. “We want to honor the incredible members of our community that have contributed so much.”

