PHOENIX (AP) - Authorities say a man has been found dead inside a west Phoenix motel and the case is being investigated as a homicide.
Phoenix police say officers responded to an injured person call around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.
They found a 51-year-old man in a room who was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say the victim sustained fatal injuries.
A motive for the killing is unknown and police say their investigation is ongoing.
