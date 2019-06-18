ASPEN, Colo. (AP) - A man who retaliated against a hunter who legally killed a bear on a neighboring Colorado ranch has been sentenced to two years of probation.

The Aspen Daily News reports 69-year-old Thomas Andersen was sentenced Monday after he pleaded guilty to felony attempted arson and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

The felony conviction will be wiped from Andersen’s record if he completes the probation terms.

The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office says Andersen doused part of the neighboring ranch with gasoline and berated the hunter’s children after the bear was killed in September 2018.

His attorney, Joseph Saint-Veltri, says Andersen’s conduct was not entirely appropriate and he shouldn’t have used profane language in front of children.

Andersen must pay a $2,500 fine, perform 60 hours of community service and complete an anger-management evaluation.

Information from: Aspen Daily News, http://www.aspendailynews.com

