Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday that Congress will approve legislation extending relief to people still suffering from the effects of the 2001 terrorist attacks, responding to accusations he’s a roadblock.

“We’ve never left the 9/11 victims behind and we won’t again,” Mr. McConnell told reporters.

He’s been peppered with questions over the last week as first Sen. Charles E. Schumer and then comic Jon Stewart took aim at him, accusing him of holding up assistance.

Mr. McConnell has said the issue will get floor time, as it always has, but it will happen on the Senate’s schedule.

But that level of support has not been sufficient for Mr. Stewart, who said Mr. McConnell has not shown compassion for first responders who are among the most prominent beneficiaries of the victims compensation fund.

The fund originally paid out to families of victims of the attack.

More recently it’s been used to help those who report ongoing health issues, such as police and firefighters who responded to the site in the aftermath of the attack.

The current deadline for filing claims is December 2020, but the pace of claims is running so high that the fund is likely to exceed its budget, the special master overseeing the program told Congress last week.

