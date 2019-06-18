The Orlando Sentinel offered the paper’s official 2020 presidential endorsement Tuesday ahead of President Trump’s campaign kickoff within the city.

The paper’s endorsement? Anyone but Mr. Trump.

“We’re here to announce our endorsement for president in 2020, or, at least, who we’re not endorsing: Donald Trump,” the Florida paper’s editorial board said.

“Some readers will wonder how we could possibly eliminate a candidate so far before an election, and before knowing the identity of his opponent. Because there’s no point pretending we would ever recommend that readers vote for Trump. After 2½ years we’ve seen enough,” they wrote.

“Enough of the chaos, the division, the schoolyard insults, the self-aggrandizement, the corruption, and especially the lies,” they said.

This anti-endorsement comes as Mr. Trump heads to Orlando to address his base and officially join the race for another four years in The White House.

The Sentinel cited the president’s relationship with Kim Jong Un, denying Russian interference in the 2016 election, his immigration policies and his muslim bans as the reason for their decision.

They also said that while the economy is doing great, they attribute it to former President Obama’s successes that Mr. Trump inherited.

The paper said it would consider another Republican challenger like Sen. Mitt Romney (who they endorsed in 2012) or former Gov. John Kasich.

They said they’d only consider Mr. Trump if he “found the proverbial cure for cancer or — about as likely — changed the essence of who he is (he won’t).”

“The nation must endure another 1½ years of Trump. But it needn’t suffer another four beyond that,” the column concludes. “We can do better. We have to do better.”

