WILBER, Neb. (AP) - Prosecutors say a pair charged in the gruesome 2017 death of a Lincoln woman lured her to her death and were intent on “killing, torture and sex.”

The Omaha World-Herald reports that Nebraska Assistant Attorney General Sandra Allen made the remarks Tuesday in her opening statements in the murder trial of 52-year-old Aubrey Trail. Allen said Trail and his girlfriend, 25-year-old Bailey Boswell, used online dating app Tinder to meet 24-year-old Sydney Loofe, then killed her within days and used a hack saw and wire snips to dismember and dispose of her body. Allen told jurors it was a planned abduction and killing.

Trail’s attorney, Joe Murray, told jurors that Trail was “not a particularly nice man” but that Loofe’s killing was an accident that occurred as the three played out a consensual sex fantasy.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for both Trail and Boswell.

On Monday, Trail pleaded guilty to improper disposal of Loofe’s remains.

___

Information from: Omaha World-Herald, http://www.omaha.com

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.