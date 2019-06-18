EL CENTRO, Calif. (AP) - The mayor of the Southern California city of El Centro has pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence following his arrest last month.
Prosecutors allege Mayor Edgard Garcia had a blood alcohol level nearly double the legal limit when he was pulled over May 7 by an El Centro police officer.
KSWT-TV reports Garcia was arraigned Tuesday morning.
The news station cites police records that say Garcia refused to a take a field sobriety test.
He is expected back in court August 5.
El Centro is a city of 42,000 people about 115 miles (185 kilometers) east of San Diego.
