CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) - A Tennessee man has been charged with vehicular homicide by recklessness in a crash that killed a 9-year-old boy.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports 38-year-old Jason Ansley was arrested Monday and charged with additional offenses including driving on a revoked license and leaving the scene of the June 7 crash. Authorities say Ansley was driving more than 60 mph in a 35-mph zone when he ran a red light and crashed into the other car while it turned onto the street.

They say he fled the scene on foot. The crash left another driver hospitalized, along with a 5-year-old and the 9-year-old. The 9-year-old later died from his injuries.

Ansley was booked into a county jail with a bail of $480,000. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

