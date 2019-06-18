President Trump confirmed Tuesday he will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 summit later this month, rallying jittery Wall Street investors seeking a ceasefire in an escalating trade war.



Mr. Trump said the leaders’ respective teams will begin to pave the way for negotiations before the summit on June 28 and 29 in Osaka, Japan.



“Had a very good telephone conversation with President Xi of China,” Mr. Trump said on Twitter, as markets opened.



Mr. Trump said he expects an “extended meeting” with the Chinese leader.

There had been speculation that Mr. Xi would not show up for the summit, despite the anticipated meeting.



Mr. Trump’s tweet put that to rest, though his administration is downplaying hopes for a deal at the summit, saying the talks should pave the way for fruitful negotiations later.



The U.S. and China seemed close to a trade deal earlier this year, though Mr. Trump slapped 25-percent tariffs on more than $200 billion worth of Chinese goods after talks fell apart.



The White House said the Chinese began to renege on previously negotiated details, which China denies.



China retaliated with tariffs on American goods, and Mr. Trump said he is content to dig in with new tariffs on nearly all Chinese imports.



That’s got the business community rattled, since the costs of tariffs often are passed down to companies and American consumers.



Mr. Trump’s tweet rallied the markets, however. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up over 300 points.

