President Trump has improved his standing in the key battleground states of Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, though his job approval rating among voters in those states and Michigan is still underwater, according to a survey released Tuesday.

In Pennsylvania, former Vice President Joseph R. Biden led Mr. Trump by 1 point in a head-to-head match-up, 43% to 42%, according to the survey from Firehouse Strategies. That’s down from about an 8-point lead for Mr. Biden in March.

Mr. Trump led Sen. Bernard Sanders by 3 points, after the two candidates had been running neck-and-neck in the March poll. The president also led both Sen. Elizabeth Warren and South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg by double digits.

Forty-six percent of Pennsylvania voters said they approve of Mr. Trump’s job performance, compared to 49% who said they disapprove. That’s a slight improvement from a 43%-49% split from March.

In Wisconsin, Mr. Sanders led Mr. Trump by 7 points, 47% to 40%, and Mr. Biden led Mr. Trump by 6 points, 46% to 40% - though the former vice president had led Mr. Trump by double digits in March. Mr. Trump and Ms. Warren were tied at 41% apiece and Mr. Trump led Mr. Buttigieg by 2 points, 41% to 39%.

Mr. Trump had a negative 44%-51% approve-disapprove split in Wisconsin, compared to a 41%-54% split in March.

In Michigan, Mr. Biden held a 3-point lead over Mr. Trump, 46% to 43% while Mr. Sanders and Mr. Trump were tied at 44% apiece. Mr. Trump also led Ms. Warren by 2 points, 43% to 41%, and the president led Mr. Buttigieg by 4 points, 44% to 40%.

Mr. Trump had a negative 45%-50% approve-disapprove split in Michigan - slightly worse than the 47%-49% split in March.

The new polling was first reported by Axios.

Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan were critical to Mr. Trump’s 2016 win, and other surveys have shown he could be hard-pressed to repeat a sweep of all three states again.

The new numbers come as Mr. Trump has dismissed other surveys that show him trailing in key states, and amid reports that he fired some of his pollsters after leaks of less-than-stellar internal numbers.

The surveys of 535 likely voters in Wisconsin, 565 likely voters in Pennsylvania, and 587 likely voters in Michigan were conducted from June 11-13. The margins of error were plus or minus 4.2 points for Pennsylvania and Michigan and plus or minus 4.3 points for Wisconsin.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.