President Trump Tuesday hailed the “Republican enthusiasm” outside of the venue housing his 2020 kickoff rally while blasting “fake news” for not covering his base’s excitement.

“The Fake News doesn’t report it, but Republican enthusiasm is at an all time high. Look what is going on in Orlando, Florida, right now! People have never seen anything like it (unless you play a guitar). Going to be wild - See you later,” Mr. Trump tweeted.

Fox News’ “Fox & Friends” opened their show this morning with a live shot showing the people who have waited to get into the Orlando, Florida, rally where Mr. Trump will kick off the race for his second term.

MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” and CNN’s “New Day” have largely ignored documenting the queue.

The Orlando Sentinel said at 3 p.m. Monday the line was 50 people long and by 9:30 p.m. it had grown to roughly 250. Around that time, Mr. Trump said Monday night that “thousands of people are already lined up.”

“It will be a very exciting evening! Make America Great Again,” Mr. Trump tweeted.

