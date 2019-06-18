ICE deportation officers will soon begin to deport “millions” of illegal immigrants, President Trump said on Twitter Monday night, saying everyone is beginning to cooperate on the issue save for Democrats on Capitol Hill.



“Next week ICE will begin the process of removing the millions of illegal aliens who have illicitly found their way into the United States,” the president said. “They will be removed as fast as they come in.”



It’s not clear what Mr. Trump was signaling.



U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the agency that handles deportations, has never deported more than 500,000 people in a year, much less the “millions” the president envisions.



But as the administration makes headway with Mexico in getting that country to cut the flow of new illegal immigrants, officials are beginning to wonder about how to handle the tens of thousands of children and families who are jumping the border each month now — and are released into the U.S.



Rough math suggests that hundreds of thousands of new illegal immigrants have been added to the total unauthorized population over the last few years.



Of the families that arrived in 2017, only 2% of them have been deported, according to ICE.

