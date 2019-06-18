Longtime Las Vegas entertainer Wayne Newton told a jury he fired a gunshot to scare away two burglars that he and his wife and daughter encountered fleeing their home a year ago.

The 77-year-old “Danke Shoen” singer testified Tuesday that he shot once into the air with a five-shot revolver he carries with him.

Newton remembered his wife, Kathleen Newton, yelling for him to shoot as one of the fleeing men stopped to pick up a duffel bag he dropped while hitting a family dog with a tire iron.

He said the men disappeared through a hedge toward a wall on his large property in Las Vegas.

The testimony came during trial for 22-year-old Weslie Martin, who prosecutors say was one of the burglars.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.