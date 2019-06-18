LINCOLN, Del. (AP) - A Delaware woman is accused of stealing her terminally ill mother’s identity and buying a $50,000 life insurance policy that named herself as the sole beneficiary.

The News Journal of Wilmington reports 51-year-old Arlene Belfield has been arrested and charged with offenses including crimes against a vulnerable adult and insurance fraud. Officials say Belfield knew her mother’s death was imminent when she bought the policy.

The Delaware Department of Insurance Fraud Prevention Bureau says Belfield stole her mother’s identity in November 2017 to buy the AAA Insurance policy. It says she then tried to collect on the policy just days after her mother’s death, something that raised the company’s suspicions.

Banfield was arraigned and released on the promise she attend future court proceedings. It’s unclear if she has a lawyer.

