House Speaker Nancy Pelosi suggested Wednesday that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s comparison of U.S. border security to concentration camps was being distorted by Republicans for political gain.

Mrs. Pelosi, asked about the concentration comparison, said she hadn’t seen the freshman congresswoman’s latest remarks.

But she warned her troops to be more careful, given how “politically charged the atmosphere is.”

