TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Pima County authorities are investigating the discovery of a dead body southwest of Tucson.
County Sheriff’s officials say the man’s body was found around 10 a.m. Wednesday lying on a road next to a bicycle.
The man’s name and age haven’t been released and there’s no immediate word on a cause of death.
Sheriff’s deputies are looking for any witnesses who saw what may have happened to the man.
