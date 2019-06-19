Former Vice President Joseph R. BIden holds a double-digit lead over his nearest competitor for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, according to a national Suffolk University/USA TODAY poll released Wednesday.

Mr. Biden had the support of 30% of voters who said they plan to vote in a Democratic primary or caucus next year, according to the poll.

Sen. Bernard Sanders was next at 15%, followed by Sen. Elizabeth Warren at 10%, South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg at 9% and Sen. Kamala Harris at 8%. Seventeen percent said they were still undecided.

Among voters overall, about 49% said they approve of the job President Trump is doing, compared to about 48% who said they disapprove, presenting a better picture for the president than other recent surveys that have shown him underwater.

Among overall voters, 40% said they would vote for Mr. Trump if the election was held today, 37% said they would vote for an unnamed Democratic nominee, 9% said they would vote for a third-party candidate, and 14% said they were undecided.

About 49% of voters overall said they think Mr. Trump will win reelection, compared to 38% who said they think the Democratic nominee will win.

The survey of 1,000 registered voters was taken from June 11-15 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.