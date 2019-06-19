Democratic presidential frontrunner Joseph R. Biden Jr. on Tuesday name-dropped two Southern segregationists he worked alongside in the Senate to describe a better more “civil” era in U.S. politics.

The former vice president deployed the anecdote about his Dixiecrat colleagues to beat back what he described as the far-lefts criticism that he is “too old-fashioned.”

Mr. Biden said his camaraderie with the late Democratic Senator James O. Eastland of Mississippi, who was known as the “Voice of the White South,” to get things done in Washington.

The remarks at a fundraiser in New York also rekindled criticism of Mr. Biden opposition to bussing to desegregate schools in the 1970s, when he was a senator from Delaware.

“I was in a caucus with James O. Eastland,” Mr. Biden said, briefly channeling the late Mississippi senator’s Southern drawl, according to a poll report from the event.

Mr. Biden added that Eastland, “He never called me boy, he always called me son.”

That detail raised eyebrows because “boy” is a Southern colloquialism usually used condescendingly against black men.

Eastland was the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee when Mr. Biden arrived in the chamber in 1973. Mr. Biden would go on to chair the committee from 1987 to 1995.

Mr. Biden also brought up the late Democratic Sen. Herman Talmadge of Georgia, who he called “one of the meanest guys I ever knew.”

“You go down the list of all these guys. Well, guess what? At least there was some civility. We got things done,” said Mr. Biden. “We didn’t agree on much of anything. We got things done. We got it finished. But today, you look at the other side and you’re the enemy. Not the opposition, the enemy. We don’t talk to each other anymore.”

Battling racism is a major theme of Mr. Biden’s run. He routinely blamed President Trump for fueling racial strife in the country, and Mr. Biden says he felt compelled to run for president in order to stop racism, bigotry and xenophobia from permanently altering the nature of America.

