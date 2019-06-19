GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) - A Colorado state judge is apologizing after crashing his vehicle and being cited on suspicion of driving under the influence and careless driving.

The Daily Sentinel reports that the lawyer for 21st Judicial District Judge Lance Timbreza issued a statement on Tuesday about Saturday’s crash. It said that the 40-year-old is sorry for what happened and thankful his actions weren’t “someone else’s nightmare.”

Police say multiple witnesses saw Timbreza’s SUV speeding before he lost control after a turn and crashed into an area of brush and trees along the road. Police say Timbreza said he had been wine tasting and then had more wine at a pool party. He said he was trying to dodge a vehicle that swerved into his lane but couldn’t describe exactly what happened, according to police.

