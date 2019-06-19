Three high school track athletes in Connecticut are tired of losing to transgender girls, and have asked the Department of Education to intervene on their behalf.

High schooler Selina Soule and two other girls who have asked for anonymity fearing retaliation filed a complaint Monday with the Office of Civil Rights in Boston.

The girls argue that they have lost out on “the personal satisfaction of victory” and potential scholarship opportunities because two transgender girls — who were born male and have a biological advantage of testosterone — consistently have finished first and second in races since 2017.

Rather than pick a fight with the transgender athletes, Selina and the two unnamed complainants accuse the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference, the state’s high school athletics governing board, for violating their Title IX rights of equal opportunity in sports.

“This discriminatory policy is now regularly resulting in boys displacing girls in competitive track events in Connecticut,” said the complaint, filed by conservative Christian law firm Alliance Defending Freedom.

The complaint, which identifies sprinters Terry Miller and Andraya Yearwood as boys who suffer from “subjective psychological states of mind,” faults the policy, adopted in 2017 by the conference, allowing students to compete in the sport corresponding with their gender identity.

“If these two athletes weren’t competing, I would’ve been the sixth girl and I would’ve moved on and advanced,” Ms. Soule said Tuesday on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

Selina placed eighth in the 55-meter dash indoor championship with a time of 7.37 seconds on Feb. 16, according to athletic.net. Terry and Andraya finished first and second, with times of 6.95 seconds and 7.01 seconds, respectively.

Connecticut’s sports board says it is committed to equity in providing opportunities to all student athletes. Glenn Lungarini, executive director of the state athletic conference, said the organization had reviewed the transgender policy with the Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights in Boston earlier this year and believes its policy is “appropriate” under state and federal law.

As of Wednesday, Mr. Lungarini said education officials had not yet contacted them.

Policy on transgender athletes varies by state. Some states, such as Texas, require athletes to participate by the sex on their birth certificate. In 2017, high school transgender wrestler Mack Beggs won the state championship in girl’s wrestling after undergoing testosterone treatment. A bill in the South Dakota Legislature that would have required participation by birth sex was defeated following testimony from the state’s athletics board in February.

In Connecticut, athletes compete on the gender identification of the student’s school record and “daily life activities in the school,” according to conference policy.

The NCAA requires a year of testosterone suppression before biological males can compete as females. Connecticut doesn’t have such a rule.

While scientists disagree on the extent to which testosterone alone determines speed or strength, several international sports groups have taken steps in recent years to mandate testosterone levels as determining eligibility for sex-separate sporting competitions.

According to the Hartford Courant, one of the girls — Andraya — has begun hormone therapy.

In both indoor and outdoor track season in 2019, Terry and Andraya stood atop the podium at meets across Connecticut. On June 8, Terry won the 200 meters at the New England Interscholastic Track and Field Championships, the region’s top meet.

