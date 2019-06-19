ANALYSIS/OPINION:

The immature cries from the Looney Left have started already — the Russians are coming in 2020! We have to protect ourselves! And Impeach Trump!

The American people have grown tired of this narrative. You could see how bored they were by the size of the minuscule crowds at the “Impeach Trump” rallies held across the country recently by the anti-American, corrupt Marxists in our midst.

The simple fact is: The Soviet Union, and the rump Russian Federation that followed, have been involved in our elections for decades. The most glaring example being Ted Kennedy’s real collusion with the Kremlin during the Reagan administration, when Moscow worked hard to sow division between the U.S. and Europe by continuing to support leftist factions in the West in an attempt to derail a second term for Ronald Maximus.

The most recent example is the Hillary Clinton cabal which colluded with Moscow to develop false, scandalous opposition research on a Republican presidential candidate. She paid for it (to the Kremlin) for God’s sake. As Special Counsel Robert Mueller bluntly said, collusion had nothing to do with Donald Trump.

What behavior will manifest itself from the clandestine halls of the Russian security services as we approach the next national election is not yet known; however, we do know that we can handle it. I mean really, if the CIA/FBI, etc. can’t handle what the Russians throw at us, an economy the size of Italy’s, then we are done for.

The “Russians are coming” narrative has always existed to deflect from the criminal behavior of the Obama administration against the republic, rather than anything to do with Mr. Trump. Anyone with a shred of intellectual honesty would admit that.

The real threat to the 2020 elections comes from inside, from the treasonous Obama holdovers within government, the media, the Democratic Party, and the corrupt politicians on the left. Most have heard the immortal words of Abraham Lincoln, the last president to face a serious insurrection from within. What we are facing now is no less consequential.

“America will never be destroyed from the outside. If we falter and lose our freedoms, it will be because we destroyed ourselves,” he warned.

This threat would be bad enough, but there is more to the story.

As shown recently with the revelation that our “esteemed” institutions of higher learning are accepting funds from the Chinese Communists and then lying about it, all the while filling our kids heads with Marxist mush, Beijing will be heavily involved in our elections as well this year to further the agenda of Chicom domination over the West. Resist!

Is President Xi whispering in Adam Schiff’s ear? Does Dianne Feinstein still have Communist Chinese spies on her payroll? Who is behind the leftist narrative of the Feminazi #ToxicMasculinity movement? What better way is there to destroy your enemy than to destroy the masculinity of its men? Who is behind the global warming scam? What better way to destroy your enemy than to force the men to tear down their own economy, to allow for an enemy to catch up economically?

I can’t prove it, (although bits and pieces are starting to come to light as in the recent university Confuscious Center corruption reports), but I believe China is behind much of what is happening in the West.

Think about it; it is logical. They are Communists and they are spreading communism.

China presents an order of magnitude greater threat to America than Russia. It’s not just one election, it’s a generational threat.

The Russians can play all they want. Mr. Trump will handle it effectively.

I am more worried about the likes of John Brennan and James Comey, both admitted “former” communists, who are still out there, lurking in the Deep State shadows, serving their real masters.

⦁ L. Todd Wood, a graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy, flew special operations helicopters supporting SEAL Team 6, Delta Force and others. After leaving the military, he pursued his other passion, finance, spending 18 years on Wall Street trading emerging market debt, and later, writing. The first of his many thrillers is “Currency.” Todd is a contributor to Fox Business, Newsmax TV, Moscow Times, the New York Post, the National Review, Zero Hedge and others. For more information about L. Todd Wood, visit LToddWood.com.

