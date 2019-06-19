They preach diversity as a mantra, but Democratic voters are still gravitating toward white men as 2020 presidential candidates — and a new poll suggests why.

A USC Dornsife/LA Times survey found 56% of Democrats say a generic white male has the best chance of defeating President Trump next year.

A woman was the choice of just 29%, with about two in five of those saying it should be a white woman, another two in five saying an African-American woman, and the rest saying a Latina.

“Voters chose a white male more often than other generic categories regardless of whom they support — and in most cases regardless of their own ethnicity and gender,” the pollsters said.

The survey included 2,222 Democratic primary voters, polled between May 15 and June 15. The margin of error for the Democratic sample was plus or minus 3 percentage points.

In addition to their best champion in the abstract, Democrats were asked about a series of specific candidates and whether they could beat Mr. Trump. An overwhelming number — 86% — said he could best the president. And 60% said Sen. Bernard Sanders could win — the only other candidate who got a majority.

Some 60% said Sen. Cory A. Booker would lose to Mr. Trump, and a stunning 75% said Sen. Amy Klobuchar couldn’t oust the president. Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Indiana, was given a shot to beat the president by just 37% of Democrats. Sen. Elizabeth Warren did better, but 55% of Democrats still figured she’d lose.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.