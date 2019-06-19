President Trump will speak to thousands of conservative Christians next Wednesday at the Faith and Freedom Coalition’s conference in Washington, the White House confirmed.

The president’s address to some of his most ardent supporters will come just hours before Democratic presidential candidates hold their first debate of the primary campaign in Miami, Florida.

The last time that the president addressed the Faith and Freedom Coalition’s “road to majority” conference was in 2017. The event was first reported by the Christian Broadcasting Network.

Mr. Trump is likely to remind the group of his success in appointing conservative federal judges, including two Supreme Court justices, Neil M. Gorsuch and Brett M. Kavanaugh.

At the president’s reelection campaign kickoff rally in Orlando, Florida, on Tuesday night, he told supporters that he will soon appoint his 145th federal judge in less than three years. Of those, 107 have been confirmed by the Senate.

“And by the time we’re finished with the rest, we will have a record percentages,” Mr. Trump said.

He said Democrats “want to take away your judges.”

“They want to pack the Court with far-left ideologues and they want to radicalize our judiciary,” the president said. “Just imagine what this angry left-wing mob would do if they were in charge of this country. Imagine if we had a Democrat president and a Democrat Congress in 2020.”

The president said if Democrats control the White House and Congress, “they would shut down your free speech, use the power of the law to punish their opponents … they would strip Americans of their constitutional rights while flooding the country with illegal immigrants in the hopes it will expand their political base, and they’ll get votes someplace down the future. That’s what it’s about.”

