First son Donald Trump Jr. took time Tuesday to mock Democratic presidential candidate Joseph R. Biden in a speech to a Florida audience ahead of President Trump’s 2020 announcement.

“I hear brilliant guys like Joe Biden … he gets up on the stump — it’s so stupid … to his group of about four people in the audience. ‘Government has failed you.’ Usually as he’s groping someone. It ain’t pretty, but there’s something off with that guy,” the younger Trump said.

“Government has failed you. Wait a second. Joe, I actually agree with you. Government has failed them. The problem is, Joe, you have been in government for almost 50 years. If government failed you, maybe you’re the problem, Joe Biden!” he added.

President Trump launched his reelection bid Tuesday by calling his presidency a “defining moment” in American history and pleading for another four years to finish off a Washington swamp that is “viciously” safeguarding its clout.

• Tom Howell Jr. contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.