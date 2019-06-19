President Trump raised a record $24.8 million in less than 24 hours Tuesday as he officially kicked off his reelection campaign, officials said.

The president’s one-day total is more than any Democratic presidential candidate raised in the entire first quarter. It’s also more than the top five polling Democrats raised, combined, in the first 24 hours of their campaign launches.

“The enthusiasm across the country for this President is unmatched and unlike anything we’ve ever seen!” tweeted Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel.

Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh called the one-day total “jaw dropping.”

“Do the math: that’s more than a million dollars an hour for an entire day,” Mr. Murtaugh tweeted. “On top of an electric rally in Orlando, this shows huge Trump enthusiasm.”

Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden received glowing media reports for raising a “record-breaking” $500,000 on Monday night in an event at the Manhattan townhouse of billionaire hedge fund manager Jim Chanos.

As he gears up for the first Democratic debate, Mr. Biden told supporters that his fundraising to date has reached nearly $20 million. He launched his campaign in late April.

Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont led the Democratic field in first-quarter fundraising with about $20.7 million.

Mr. Biden raised about $6.3 million in the first 24 hours after his campaign kickoff. Mr. Sanders raised $5.9 million in his first 24 hours; Sen. Kamala D. Harris of California raised about $1.5 million.

Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke of Texas raised $6.1 million in the first day of his campaign but hasn’t been able to break into the top five in most polls.

