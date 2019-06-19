ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - Two people charged with involvement in the fatal shooting of an Alaska teen have been indicted on child pornography charges.

The Anchorage Daily News reported Tuesday that a federal grand jury indicted 18-year-old Denali Brehmer and 21-year-old Darin Schilmiller Tuesday.

Brehmer and four other Anchorage teens face charges in the June 2 death of 19-year-old Cynthia Hoffman.

Authorities say Schilmiller, an Indiana resident, offered Brehmer $9 million to “rape and murder someone in Alaska.”

The new indictment includes five federal charges against Schilmiller, who was arrested last week on child pornography charges.

Brehmer now also faces four federal child pornography charges.

A message left with the public defender’s office representing Brehmer was not immediately returned Tuesday. Online court records did not list an attorney representing Schilmiller.

