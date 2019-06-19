House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff says Russia-born business executive Felix Sater will talk to House intelligence committee staff behind closed doors as part of its investigation into Russian election interference.

Schiff wouldn’t give a date for the interview, but another person familiar with the meeting says it will happen Friday. The person requested anonymity to discuss the private interview.

Sater worked with President Donald Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, on a Trump Tower deal in Moscow before the 2016 election. The project was later abandoned.

Schiff says the committee will talk to other witnesses related to the Moscow project in future interviews.

The committee scheduled an open hearing with Sater in March but postponed it. Cohen is serving a three-year prison sentence.

