WASHINGTON (AP) — Former White House Communications Director Hope Hicks arrived Wednesday for a closed-door interview with members of the House Judiciary Committee.

The interview is part of the panel’s investigation of President Trump and obstruction of justice. Hicks is the first testimony they will hear from someone linked to Trump’s inner circle since the release of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report.

It is unclear how much information she will provide, as the White House has said she is “absolutely immune” from testimony with respect to her service to the president. A White House lawyer will be in the room.

Hicks did not respond to questions as she made her way through a throng of photographers into the second-floor hearing room.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.