It’s not the “millions” President Trump promised, but ICE’s chief said Wednesday that his agency will put a renewed effort into trying to find and deport illegal immigrant families who’ve already had their day in court, have been ordered removed, and yet are defying those orders.

Mark Morgan, acting director at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, said he’ll shift some resources to put more behind interior enforcement in the community, hoping to “send a message” that showing up at the border as a family is no longer a free ticket to illegal migration.

Mr. Morgan wouldn’t talk numbers on who is a target, though he pointed to a pilot program in recent months that sped up court cases for newly arriving families, saw most of them be ordered deported — then watched as they ignored those orders.

He said ICE even contacted 2,000 of them, offering a chance to arrange their deportations in an orderly fashion. He said they “refused to comply.”

“I don’t want to send ICE agents to their workplace. I don’t want to send ICE agents to their home,” he said. “But we have applied due process. We have tried to work with them … but they have refused to do so, so we have no choice.”

He said ICE’s priority for deportation will continue to be criminal migrants, but he said the agency cannot ignore other people who’ve broken the law by being here illegally, and have been ordered removed.

That was alarming news for Democrats and immigrant-rights activists who during the Obama administration had managed to carve most illegal immigrants out of any danger of deportation.

Now, they say Mr. Trump is pushing “mass deportations” with an eye to the 2020 election.

Mr. Trump has confused the situation with his tweets, including one Monday where he said “millions of illegal aliens” would soon face deportation.

“They will be removed as fast as they come in,” he vowed.

Asked Tuesday what he meant, he refused to expand, instead saying Homeland Security officials “know” what he had in mind, and that the whole country would eventually learn.

It’s not clear if Mr. Morgan’s announcement was meant to the the complete fulfillment of the president’s promise — but ICE is likely to struggle to meet the numbers the president teased.

Even at its peak of deportations a decade ago, ICE never removed more than 250,000 people in a single year. And those removals, which included criminals, came at a time when sanctuary cities were less prominent and local communities were far more likely to cooperate with ICE.

Now, the agency faces stiff resistance from local authorities and many more hindrances in its efforts to track migrants down in the community.

